Officer injured in attack, police issue warning

February 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
An officer is injured in West Bay after police came under attack from unknown persons during a drug operation yesterday (8 February.)
According to an RCIPS statement, the incident happened in the Boatswain Bay area.
Police say the officers, together with Customs and the Department of Agriculture personnel, were conducting a drug operation when stones were thrown at them. One officer was struck twice in the head and face. He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment and later released.
A service vehicle also received minor damage. Several ganja plants were recovered, no arrests were made.
Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton expressed concern about the attack. He said, “Such attacks against officers in the lawful execution of their duties threaten the safety of everyone.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

