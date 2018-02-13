Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

One Love concert received nothing but love

February 12, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
2 Min Read

The One Love concert took place this past Saturday (10 February) where reggae lovers came together in celebration.

With acts like Etana and the legendary Wailers taking center stage, the evening was one to remember.

“I really think they should have more concerts just like this; this is a very, very good inspiration to the younger generation,” said one concert goer, Michael Ebanks.

Five acts took the stage and many revelers said it was more than just a concert.

“Reggae means inspiration, enlightenment of the mind and creation,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Another attendee, Mitchell Ebanks, echoed Mr. Ebanks’ sentiments.

“To me it means super consciousness, to the Caribbean I think they just reach consciousness,” said Mitchell Ebanks.

The beach was packed, with few hundred people attending.

“Listening to the music and enjoying it within myself, you know, as far as I’m concerned I enjoyed it,” said Mitchell Ebanks.

Others just couldn’t contain their excitement.

“It was a fantastic vibe… tonight was wicked man, you know I missed them when I was in South Africa when I was 21 years old. I missed The Wailers and when I found out they were in town I said, ‘boy I’m not missing it this time,'” said Orneil Galbraith.

It was certainly an event to go down in the books as a stellar night of live music in Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: