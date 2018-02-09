Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Opposition calls for swift action in Stephens matter, Premier says due process must be followed

February 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller is today (8 February) calling for the immediate deportation of disgraced athletics coach Ato Stephens and he says he has the full support of his team in that call. In a statement Mr. Miller put pressure on Cabinet to give urgent consideration Mr. Stephens deportation matter.
Mr. Stephens was originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos, which were exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. He was conditionally released late last year.
Yesterday (7 February) the Office of the Premier issued a statement saying that the Stephens deportation matter has not been considered by Cabinet disputing media reports.

Today Governor’s office told us the matter must first go to the Cabinet.

We asked Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin for a response to the Opposition’s call.

He issued the following statement; “I respectfully direct your attention and that of the Leader of the Opposition to the press release issued by my office last evening. The Government of the Cayman Islands operates in accordance with the rule of law.”

He further stated, “The rule of law requires that due process be followed in this and every case involving the possibility of deportation. The Leader of the Opposition has already decided that Mr. Stephens should be deported without the benefit of the matter being heard. That approach, if taken by Cabinet, however, would be unlawful. Cabinet will, as soon as circumstances permit, consider the facts of the case, the law and the constitutional issues which arise in this matter before making a decision.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

