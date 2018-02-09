Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Pay dispute upsets bus drivers, calls for Labour Relations Law

February 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A pay dispute between tour bus drivers and a tour operator triggers calls once again for a Labour Relations law.
The tour bus operators we spoke with work for Cayman Resort Sports Limited.
They were upset over what they say were delays in payment. Accusations attorneys for Resort Sports have denied.
The operators now are calling for Government to make good on legislation to address labour disputes, a topic previous governments have pledged to address.
“Government has to set up laws, rules, regulations for companies,” said tour bus operator David Miller.

Courideous PercellI shared that view, he added, “I am asking the honorable ministers if they could be so kind to look into this matter to prevent the further issue in this and to prevent it to happen to future people.”
We reached out to the Premier’s Office for an update on the Labour Relations bill, an official said there’s nothing new to report yet. A draft bill was sent out for public consultation in 2015.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

