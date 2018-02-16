Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Planning responds to The Blue Spot parking allegations

February 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Department of Planning leaders say they’re doing their part to make sure there are ample blue spots for the disabled to use but also say they lack resources to actively enforce the rules.

Earlier this week Cayman 27 brought you a story of one blue spot activist who said that Planning is not ensuring property owners keep blue spots properly marked.

The Director of the Planning Department, Haroon Pandohie, responded to our enquiries saying, “The Department has taken enforcement action against property owners for failing to maintain the required number of and or demarcation of accessible parking spaces, and will continue to do so. While the department does not have the resources to engage in an active monitoring program such as is being suggested, we ask members of the public to continue to assist us.”

So far the department has confirmed that they have dealt with two cases in the last year.

