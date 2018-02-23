Police and DEH help West Bay community clean up eyesore

A West Bay mess is all cleaned up, thanks to the RCIPS and the Department of Environmental Health.

Thursday (22 February) morning, a DEH grabber truck was on hand to haul the junk cars away.

Police told Cayman 27 the vehicles were gathered from throughout the district during a weekend community clean-up, and stored in the vacant lot to the east of the West Bay police station until the DEH could pick them up.

“We’ve been getting a number of complaints from the community about the state of the derelict cars in the area,” said RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery.

“It’s a sore eye, so [the residents] express their concerns and we try our best to address it,” added PC Eugene Myles of West Bay’s Community Police Department.

Police said this derelict vehicle roundup is similar to one done last year in conjunction with grassroots community groups. The RCIPS told Cayman 27 it will be rolling out a new community policing programme, and will provide more details about that next week in a planned press briefing.

