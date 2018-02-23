Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police and DEH help West Bay community clean up eyesore

February 22, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A West Bay mess is all cleaned up, thanks to the RCIPS and the Department of Environmental Health.

Thursday (22 February) morning, a DEH grabber truck was on hand to haul the junk cars away.

Police told Cayman 27 the vehicles were gathered from throughout the district during a weekend community clean-up, and stored in the vacant lot to the east of the West Bay police station until the DEH could pick them up.

“We’ve been getting a number of complaints from the community about the state of the derelict cars in the area,” said RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery.

“It’s a sore eye, so [the residents] express their concerns and we try our best to address it,” added PC Eugene Myles of West Bay’s Community Police Department.

Police said this derelict vehicle roundup is similar to one done last year in conjunction with grassroots community groups. The RCIPS told Cayman 27 it will be rolling out a new community policing programme, and will provide more details about that next week in a planned press briefing.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

