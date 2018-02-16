Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police appeal for drowning witnesses as calls for lifeguards resume

February 15, 2018
Philipp Richter
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the 65-year-old man who died Monday (12 February) after experiencing difficulties in the water off Spotts Beach.

Two people drowned that day and three people already have died in Cayman’s waters this year.

Peter Hughes, the First Aid and Aquatics Programme training manager from the Red Cross, says lifeguarding is effective and can lower drowning rates.

“It would be useful for us to know the age group, kind of medical issues that were present before the incident,” he said. Perhaps a cause of death, you know, after the inquiry has taken place. All of these things will help to build up a picture how we could best help the community.”

If you have any information on the man who drowned on Spotts Beach, especially those who may have seen him enter the water, please call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

