Police arrest 2 after finding gun, ammo

Police arrest two people after recovering a loaded revolver.

Officers searched an address in the Safehaven Drive area of West Bay and found the gun, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police arrested a 37-year-old George Town man following a second search near Watercourse Rd., in West Bay. He’s held on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent.



A 23-year-old West Bay woman was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The two remain in custody.

