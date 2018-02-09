Police arrest 2 after finding gun, ammo

Police arrest two people after recovering a loaded revolver.
Officers searched an address in the Safehaven Drive area of West Bay and found the gun, according to an RCIPS press release.
Police arrested a 37-year-old George Town man following a second search near Watercourse Rd., in West Bay. He’s held on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent.
A 23-year-old West Bay woman was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The two remain in custody.
