Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Crime News

Police arrest 2 after finding gun, ammo

February 8, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police arrest two people after recovering a loaded revolver.

Officers searched an address in the Safehaven Drive area of West Bay and found the gun, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Police arrested a 37-year-old George Town man following a second search near Watercourse Rd., in West Bay. He’s held on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent. 

 
A 23-year-old West Bay woman was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

The two remain in custody. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: