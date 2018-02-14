Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police confirm 2nd man drowned on Monday (12 February)

February 13, 2018
Philipp Richter
Police say a second man drowned in Cayman waters Monday (12 February), bringing the number of water-related deaths in 2018 to three.

Yesterday, we brought you the story of a 65-year-old American man who drowned after swimming in the waters off Spotts beach.

Police today say about two hours after that another man was found unresponsive after snorkeling in waters near Rum Point. Police say the man and a friend got caught in a current and were carried out to sea. The man’s friend returned to shore and emergency responders were called, he was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say he was a 60-year-old visitor from the US.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

