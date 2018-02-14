Police confirm 2nd man drowned on Monday (12 February)

Police say a second man drowned in Cayman waters Monday (12 February), bringing the number of water-related deaths in 2018 to three.

Yesterday, we brought you the story of a 65-year-old American man who drowned after swimming in the waters off Spotts beach.

Police today say about two hours after that another man was found unresponsive after snorkeling in waters near Rum Point. Police say the man and a friend got caught in a current and were carried out to sea. The man’s friend returned to shore and emergency responders were called, he was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say he was a 60-year-old visitor from the US.

