Police: Derelict cars in near West Bay station part of community project

A row of derelict cars alongside a busy West Bay roadway is creating an eyesore for neighbours.

Cayman 27 counted at least eight derelict vehicles in various stages of disassembly. The vehicles have been parked along West Church Street, near Rev. Blackman Road and directly to the east of the West Bay police station.

Archie Ebanks, riding through the area by bicycle, told Cayman 27 the mess had appeared over the weekend.

“I would say that it is a disgrace to have all of these cars alongside the road with all of these people driving across and seeing it here. Someone should remove them,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Cayman 27 reached out to police about the cars, which are in close proximity to the West Bay station. A spokesperson told Cayman 27 the derelict vehicles are actually part of a community project run by neighbourhood officers to remove abandoned cars. The spokesperson said police will be releasing more information about this new initiative in coming days.

