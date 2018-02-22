Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police: Derelict cars in near West Bay station part of community project

February 21, 2018
Joe Avary
A row of derelict cars alongside a busy West Bay roadway is creating an eyesore for neighbours.

Cayman 27 counted at least eight derelict vehicles in various stages of disassembly. The vehicles have been parked along West Church Street, near Rev. Blackman Road and directly to the east of the West Bay police station.

Archie Ebanks, riding through the area by bicycle, told Cayman 27 the mess had appeared over the weekend.

“I would say that it is a disgrace to have all of these cars alongside the road with all of these people driving across and seeing it here. Someone should remove them,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Cayman 27 reached out to police about the cars, which are in close proximity to the West Bay station. A spokesperson told Cayman 27 the derelict vehicles are actually part of a community project run by neighbourhood officers to remove abandoned cars. The spokesperson said police will be releasing more information about this new initiative in coming days.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

