Police hunt man who inappropriately touched himself at park

Police warn caretakers to keep an eye on children in public places.

This comes after they say a man was spotted inappropriately touching himself while watching children in a public park.

The incident happened Thursday (8 February) at Dart Park on South Church street.

They say the man fled after adults nearby realised what he was doing.

He’s described as being tall with a slim build and dark complexion and was seen wearing blue shorts and a white V-neck shirt.

Police urge anyone with information about the man to come forward. If you see something like this happening, police request that if this type of behavior is observed to call 911 immediately.

