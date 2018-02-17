Police ID 1st water death of the year

Police today identified the 72-year-old man who died February 5th after experiencing difficulties in the water off Seven Mile Beach, as American, Richard Collins Fitzpatrick.

47 days into the New Year and there have been three water-related deaths in Cayman.

First Aid and Aquatics Training Manager for the Cayman Islands Red Cross, Peter Hughes suggests small water crafts, either supplied by private entities or government could cut down on these types of incidents in popular swimming areas.

“If you had five small craft located in those five locations, managed by or rather run by a person who is a local, somebody who knows the water pretty well in the area that they patrol, then I think we could save more lives,” said Mr. Hughes.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Cayman Islands Fire Department has improved their in-shore and rescue capability with the recent additions of a rigid inflatable boat, wave runners and rescue boards, to date, 23 fire officers have received hands on training with the equipment.

