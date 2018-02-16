Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Crime News

Police investigate “possible arsons” after vehicle fires

February 15, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are investigating two “potential arsons” after responding to three separate vehicles fires Wednesday (14 February). 

Police say one of the fires was caused by an electrical fault but they continue to look at the circumstances surrounding the other two. The fires appear to be unrelated, according to an RCIPS statement. 

One happened shortly after 1:20 a.m, according to police. A vehicle was reported on fire at a Bodden Town address. It did not cause injuries or damage to nearby property.

At 3 a.m., a car was reported on fire on School Road, in George Town. That fire did cause damage to a nearby building. This was the incident in which police say the electrical fault started the blaze. 

Shortly after Noon, a third vehicle was reported on fire on Josephs Drive, in West Bay. No injuries or other damage in that incident. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact their local police station, the RCIPS anonymous tipline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline, 800-TIPS (8477). 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: