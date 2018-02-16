Police investigate “possible arsons” after vehicle fires

Police are investigating two “potential arsons” after responding to three separate vehicles fires Wednesday (14 February).

Police say one of the fires was caused by an electrical fault but they continue to look at the circumstances surrounding the other two. The fires appear to be unrelated, according to an RCIPS statement.

One happened shortly after 1:20 a.m, according to police. A vehicle was reported on fire at a Bodden Town address. It did not cause injuries or damage to nearby property.

At 3 a.m., a car was reported on fire on School Road, in George Town. That fire did cause damage to a nearby building. This was the incident in which police say the electrical fault started the blaze.

Shortly after Noon, a third vehicle was reported on fire on Josephs Drive, in West Bay. No injuries or other damage in that incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their local police station, the RCIPS anonymous tipline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline, 800-TIPS (8477).

