Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Crime News

Police launch 4th arson investigation this month

February 19, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have launched four arson investigations since the beginning of this month, including three in the past week.

All stem from vehicle fires police believe may have been intentionally set.

The latest follows a vehicle fire in Bodden Town over the weekend. Police say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday (17 February) at an address on Nashe Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the vehicle fire safely. No injuries were reported.

Last week there were three other vehicle fires, two of which prompted police to launch what a spokesperson said were possible arson investigations.

Police said there are no updates on the investigations from last week.

Earlier in February cars belonging to a senior police officer caught fire and police said they believed it may have been an act of arson.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information. You can call Bodden Town CID at 649-2220 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: