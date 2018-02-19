Police launch 4th arson investigation this month

Police have launched four arson investigations since the beginning of this month, including three in the past week.

All stem from vehicle fires police believe may have been intentionally set.

The latest follows a vehicle fire in Bodden Town over the weekend. Police say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday (17 February) at an address on Nashe Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the vehicle fire safely. No injuries were reported.

Last week there were three other vehicle fires, two of which prompted police to launch what a spokesperson said were possible arson investigations.

Police said there are no updates on the investigations from last week.

Earlier in February cars belonging to a senior police officer caught fire and police said they believed it may have been an act of arson.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information. You can call Bodden Town CID at 649-2220 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

