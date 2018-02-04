Police officer’s cars set on fire

Police Sunday (4 February) launched an investigation after an RCIPS senior officer’s cars were set on fire.

Investigators referred to the incident as an arson.

“This is a troubling and potentially very serious incident that is under investigation by CID,” the police statement read.

No motive has yet been established and members of the public are urged to come forward with whatever information they have.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched by 911 Communication Centre just after 1 a.m. Sunday, 4 February, to an address on Crewe Road in George Town, in the vicinity of Winfern Close, where 3 vehicles were found to be on fire.

No one reported any injuries.

The fire was extinguished by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the matter is currently under police investigations.

The RCIPS is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 . Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 orvia the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .

