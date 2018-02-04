Police officer’s cars set on fire

Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
February 4, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Sunday (4 February) launched an investigation after an RCIPS senior officer’s cars were set on fire.

Investigators referred to the incident as an arson.

“This is a troubling and potentially very serious incident that is under investigation by CID,” the police statement read.

No motive has yet been established and members of the public are urged to come forward with whatever information they have.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched by 911 Communication Centre just after 1 a.m. Sunday, 4 February, to an address on Crewe Road in George Town, in the vicinity of Winfern Close, where 3 vehicles were found to be on fire.

No one reported any injuries.

The fire was extinguished by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the matter is currently under police investigations.

The RCIPS is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777orvia the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

