News

Police plan to be out in force to ease traffic woes at Ag Show

February 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A police spokesperson says RCIPS officers will be out in force Wednesday (14 February) to try and ease traffic as Cayman residents near and far converge on Lower Valley for the 51st annual Agriculture Show. 

“I’m hoping we’ll have a good turnout,” Eastern Districts Area Commander Winsome Prendergast said. “We’re looking at the congestion, the traffic congestion, and we’re looking to see ways and means that we can alleviate that. We’re looking at that this year, to see if there’s anything we can do better.” 

 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

