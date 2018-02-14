Police plan to be out in force to ease traffic woes at Ag Show

A police spokesperson says RCIPS officers will be out in force Wednesday (14 February) to try and ease traffic as Cayman residents near and far converge on Lower Valley for the 51st annual Agriculture Show.

“I’m hoping we’ll have a good turnout,” Eastern Districts Area Commander Winsome Prendergast said. “We’re looking at the congestion, the traffic congestion, and we’re looking to see ways and means that we can alleviate that. We’re looking at that this year, to see if there’s anything we can do better.”

