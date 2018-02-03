Police have launched an investigation after a child was hit by an officer’s taser probes. The incident happened 2 February during a career fair at Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side. Police, in a statement, said, “During a demonstration of police equipment, the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration. The child was treated on-site and did not require further medical treatment. To be clear, there was no electrical discharge of the taser during this accident. ” The RCIPS said the incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Unit.
Police say a child was hit with a taser; but was not tased
February 2, 2018
