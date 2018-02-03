Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Police say a child was hit with a taser; but was not tased

February 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Police have launched an investigation after a child was hit by an officer’s taser probes. The incident happened 2 February during a career fair at Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side. Police, in a statement, said, “During a demonstration of police equipment, the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration. The child was treated on-site and did not require further medical treatment. To be clear, there was no electrical discharge of the taser during this accident. ” The RCIPS said the incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Unit.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: