Police say a child was hit with a taser; but was not tased

Police have launched an investigation after a child was hit by an officer’s taser probes. The incident happened 2 February during a career fair at Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side. Police, in a statement, said, “During a demonstration of police equipment, the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration. The child was treated on-site and did not require further medical treatment. To be clear, there was no electrical discharge of the taser during this accident. ” The RCIPS said the incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Unit.

