Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Police Friday (16 February) said they’re searching for an 11-year-old girl missing for a week.
East End resident Azaria Jackson was last seen 9 February leaving her home for sports day at the Annex Playfield in George Town. She was wearing a Cimboco blue T-shirt and black PE shorts.
She is described as being about 5-feet tall with light complexion and brownish hair about shoulder-length long, usually pulled back into a pony tail.
Ms. Jackson is known to spend time in Windsor Park as well as East End. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
