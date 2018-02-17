Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Police Friday (16 February) said they’re searching for an 11-year-old girl missing for a week.

East End resident Azaria Jackson was last seen 9 February leaving her home for sports day at the Annex Playfield in George Town. She was wearing a Cimboco blue T-shirt and black PE shorts.

She is described as being about 5-feet tall with light complexion and brownish hair about shoulder-length long, usually pulled back into a pony tail.

Ms. Jackson is known to spend time in Windsor Park as well as East End. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

