Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

February 17, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (16 February) said they’re searching for an 11-year-old girl missing for a week.

East End resident Azaria Jackson was last seen 9 February leaving her home for sports day at the Annex Playfield in George Town. She was wearing a Cimboco blue T-shirt and black PE shorts.

She is described as being about 5-feet tall with light complexion and brownish hair about shoulder-length long, usually pulled back into a pony tail.

Ms. Jackson is known to spend time in Windsor Park as well as East End. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

