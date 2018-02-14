Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Police want drivers to be more vigilant

February 13, 2018
Philipp Richter
Police say a pick-up truck driver hit a man riding a bicycle Saturday, continuing a disturbing trend of collisions on Cayman’s roads.
The man was treated and later discharged.

This incident in particular took place Saturday on Pedro Castle Road, near the Shamrock road intersection.
Police say a Toyota Rav-4 hit the man riding the bicycle.

The incident comes just days after police confirmed 66 collisions between January 29th and February 5th and continued calls for drivers to be responsible behind the wheel. In particular, police have talked about drunk driving and speeding.
There’s no indication either of those were at play in this incident, but police continue to call for vigilance on the roads.
“Alcohol, getting behind the wheel can cause your death or someone else’s, speed contributing to that, it doesn’t change the formula, we are still seeing death,” said Police Inspector Ian Yearwood.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.

