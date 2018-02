Police are today (1 February) warning the public against sharing a video showing child sexual abuse.

The warning comes after one such video is being shared on social media.

Police say the video is not local and appears to have originated from Jamaica.

According to police, the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) is investigating the matter.

Police said sharing a video is an offence and they urge anyone who receives the video to alert the police.

