Police warn to maintain 40 mph on Linford Pierson Highway

New lanes along the Linford Pierson highway are now open and the RCIPS is warning motorists to observe the speed limit which they say is still remains 40 miles per hour. Police say so far for the month of February over 40 people were stopped and dealt with for speeding on the highway. Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence said, “For persons to exceed those provisions, puts other person at risk and the lives of other road users are endangered.” Police say drivers who break the speed limit can be charged $20 for every mile over the posted speed limit, but if they hit $500 the offender heads straight to court instead of getting a ticket.

