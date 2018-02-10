Pre-party as Fifty Shades premieres

The final installment of Fifty Shades of Grey was released yesterday (8 February) at Camana Bay with a pre-premiere launch party.

People flocked to Abacus to take in some cocktails and fashion before the film.

A fashion show was also part of the festivities for attendees, on display the latest costumes available for Caymas in May, reminding those it’s never too early to be carnival ready.

But when it was time to for the show to begin eager Fifty Shades fans quickly made their way to the cinema to get their popcorn and their seats.

