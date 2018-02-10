Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Pre-party as Fifty Shades premieres

February 9, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The final installment of Fifty Shades of Grey was released yesterday (8 February) at Camana Bay with a pre-premiere launch party.

People flocked to Abacus to take in some cocktails and fashion before the film.

A fashion show was also part of the festivities for attendees, on display the latest costumes available for Caymas in May, reminding those it’s never too early to be carnival ready.

But when it was time to for the show to begin eager Fifty Shades fans quickly made their way to the cinema to get their popcorn and their seats.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: