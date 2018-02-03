Pre-school kids raise money for Cancer awareness

It’s World Cancer Awareness Day and today (02 February) students from Tiffany’s Pre-school in West Bay spent their Friday morning raising awareness about cancer in their community

“And to people who are sick, we raised money to help them,” said little Braydan Parsons-Beckett.

Tiffany’s Pre-school pupils including little Brayden took to the streets in West Bay to help spread awareness about Cancer and help raise funds, an initiative from Principal Sonia Grant supports.

“We try to help as much as we can in the community and for me, it’s a personal thing because I’ve had help from the cancer society, my brother died from cancer, they were very supportive,” Mrs. Grant.

She says the school has been raising funds for the cancer society before she joined in 2011. Grandparent Carmalee Watson joined the walk on Friday morning She said it will help teach the kids about community service from a young age.

“I think by pushing the kids and helping the kids, raising awareness, it teaches them that it’s a great role to get involved in the community as they grow up,” said Mrs. Watson.

The students carried signs with them urging people to quit smoking and live a healthier lifestyle and of course make a donation.

“We brought money for the cancer people,” said a pupil.

In 2017 The Cayman Islands Cancer Society spent over $400,000 on medical treatment for those diagnosed with Cancer. Operations Manager Jen Weber said it’s fundraisers like the walk that helps save lives.

“So it doesn’t matter how much it is, all that money goes into the big pot that helps us, you know we have children come in sometimes and they say “oh, I have a lemonade stall and I raised $1.25,” that is an important dollar 25, you know the 25 cents buys the stamp that helps us send a get well card to somebody who’s sick,” said Mrs. Weber.

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society has declared February Cancer awareness month in commemoration of World Cancer Day which is celebrated globally on 4 February.

