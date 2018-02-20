PROJECT PURPLE: Education leaders see students grow

Today (20 February) we bring you a new edition of Project Purple.

Project Purple is a programme set up by Purple Dragon, which gives scholarships to at-risk youth to participate in martial arts and aims to track their progress over three years.

Last time out, we introduced you to the first cohort to begin the programme — Leean, Reyanna, Aneeka and Nathan.

This time, we speak with education leaders at John Gray High School who say they’ve seen tangible improvement in attitude, grades and attendance after these four started the programme.

