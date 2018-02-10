Protocol Office clarifies purchase new cars

On a point of clarification on one of the stories, we reported on this week on the Protocol Office’s purchase of three vehicles, there appeared to be an ambiguity on the breakdown of the purchase. A total of $182,000 was spent on all 3 cars bought by the office for use by Government officials. They said they spent $86,000 for a 2017 Range Rover and $96,000 was spent for two new Chevy Tahoes. Our report also indicated that government announced the new cars on Wednesday. In fact, the government made the announcement on 29 January on GIS. Finally it was reported that 1 of the 2 new Chevy’s were assigned to the Deputy Premier, in fact, the vehicles are not assigned to any one minister. Cayman 27 apologies for any confusion caused by this report.

