The Protocol Office announced today (7 February) the purchase of 3 new vehicles to replace the current fleet of vehicles used to chauffeur dignitaries, as well as, high ranking government personnel. The Protocol Office spent $182,000 on a 2017 Range Rover, which currently takes Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin around, and 2 Chevy Tahoes, one of which currently is being used by Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. The Protocol Office said the 2017 Range Rover is certified pre-owned with less than 5,000 miles and the 2 Chevys are brand new.
Protocol Office spends $182, 000 on cars for Premier and other officials
February 7, 2018
1 Min Read
