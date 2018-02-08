Protocol Office spends $182, 000 on cars for Premier and other officials

The Protocol Office announced today (7 February) the purchase of 3 new vehicles to replace the current fleet of vehicles used to chauffeur dignitaries, as well as, high ranking government personnel. The Protocol Office spent $182,000 on a 2017 Range Rover, which currently takes Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin around, and 2 Chevy Tahoes, one of which currently is being used by Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. The Protocol Office said the 2017 Range Rover is certified pre-owned with less than 5,000 miles and the 2 Chevys are brand new.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

