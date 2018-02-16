Psychiatrist: On Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to love yourself

Valentine’s Day has come and gone and many associate this day with pure bliss and love.

One psychologist tells us, however, it can also be a day that some feel alone and depressed.

Dr. Lili Wagner from Infinite Mindcare says that Valentine’s Day can overwhelm people and she has some advice for those feeling bluer than rosy red.

“I actually recommend them taking themselves out to dinner maybe or buying themselves a box of chocolate and if they want, getting some flowers for themselves because that’s our most important love is ourselves. Because if we can’t love ourselves, then we have a hard time loving others,” said Dr. Wagner.

