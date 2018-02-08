Public Health: 1200 flu cases registered in Cayman since January

Public Health officials say there have been 1200 cases of the flu reported in the Cayman Islands since January, with an average of 249 a week.

George Town hospital has been seeing an influx of flu patients, with one child being sent overseas for treatment because of the virus.

Public Health Surveillance Officer, Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe is recommending people get their flu vaccination, so far 2900 flu shots have been administered out of 3500.

“Influenza still kills, fortunately for us we’ve been able to manage,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Monroe.

Public Health Surveillance Officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe addressing the current flu situation in Cayman.

He said there are two strains of influenza circulating in the Cayman Islands, H1N1 2009, it’s the one that caused the 2009 pandemic, and H3N2, which is the more prominent strain at the moment here.

“This is the one that is associated with comorbid of gastritis and that hacking cough that has people coughing for long periods of time, that is the one that is more prevalent, that is the one that is causing the most havoc in the US and here,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

In the US 91 people have died from the flu, here Public Health said no deaths have been recorded, however, Mr. McLaughlin-Monroe said there is an average of 247 visits a week to healthcare facilities for the flu, one of the cases was quite serious.

“We have had admissions, we had a pediatric case that had to be flown off and thank God the child is doing well,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

He said last flu season, 6,152 cases, average 118 per week were recorded, he said that is an acceptable threshold. But so far this year there have been over 1200 cases identified with an average of 247 a week.

“So that will tell you how much of an active [flu season] we’ve had no deaths, we’ve had cases that we had to manage but it’s not like the wards are overloaded,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe encourages people infected to stay home to keep the disease from spreading.

“When you sneeze, you propel it and it’s so big that it drops like within three feet off you, so around your desk, your door knobs, those kind of things you can keep cleaning down, use your hand sanitizer,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said that fact that no one has died from this flu outbreak and that’s a testament to how good Cayman’s healthcare system is working.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe told added that although last week’s number of patients went down to 225, but is too early to determine if the flu is decreasing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

