Public schools host career days

Today (02 February) three public schools had career days giving hundreds of students the opportunity to learn more about different careers and the paths they have to take to get there. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has this report.

Hundreds of students got a chance to learn about careers spanning from the medical field to law enforcement on Friday (02 February) as three public schools hosted their annual career fairs. At John Gray High School Gymnasium, over 50 companies wooed students. The school’s head boy, Mark Plowright said career days are informative and important. “It really helps out with children to like really understand what a job is and they get exposure from this, it’s not every day you come to a facility where you can get all sorts of jobs. You have jobs from Maples to construction, all the works,” he said.

Student Vivian Worrells was happy for the opportunity but says she wishes more companies attended. She said, “I don’t like that some of the companies that you look forward to see are not like here.” Over in the Eastern districts students from the Edna Moyle primary school and East End primary school gathered together to learn about various careers. And even dressed the part. They also got to experience police, fire and even tried their hand at TV. Cayman 27 was also part of the Eastern districts career day held at Edna Moyle Primary School.

