Q & A with United States Paralympic gold medalist Gail Gaeng

February 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman 27 was on the scene for United States wheelchair basketball gold medalist Gail Gaeng’s appearance at Cayman Prep High School. As a Stay-Focused ambassador, a not-for-profit group that works with disabled teenagers, Gaeng hopes to change the conversation around the Paralympic Games and it’s athletes. Here are some of the questions students asked Thursday 22nd February:

“Where you scared to do the Paralympics?”

Gaeng – “There was a time when there was some nervous energy kicking in, but I’ve been playing wheelchair basketball my whole life, so I was felt prepared and that was helpful for me.”

“What is the furthest shot you’ve ever made?”

Gaeng – “I’ve actually made a half court shot before, not in a game, not that cool!”

“Do you ever fall on the side of the wheelchair? Like fall off?”

Gaeng – “You definitely tip over and that’s kind of why it’s good to be strapped in because if you fall over and fall right to the ground you can jump hop right back up or have my teammate help me.”

“Are you thinking about competing in the next Paralympic Games?”

Gaeng – “I think I can, and I think I want to, but life gets in the way, and I have to have a real-time job.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

