Quieting the doubters: Cayman Cricket departs for crucial T20 tour of Argentina

In just three days, Cayman’s national cricket team will depart for a 12-day tour of Argentina for an International Cricket Council T20 tournament against both Argentina and Bermuda starting 26th February.

Much like their 50-over tour in Benoni, South Africa September 2017, the team must win to stay relevant on the sport’s biggest stage. With the eyes of the country watching, Captain Ramon Sealy says the team is prepared to quiet the doubters.

“I thought we have a good blend of experience and youth we have some new guys coming in as well. It will be a good experience for them, we are looking forward to putting a good performance for Cayman and showing everyone what we can do.”

With the top two teams advancing to continued ICC T20 play, Sealy says the team has spent months fine tuning cricket fundamentals.

“We started training in December, we’ve been working on a lot of fielding, a lot of batting, just what we want to take Argentina. We feel if we take the matches out here and what we’ve been doing in training when we get to Argentina it will be a lot easier for us.”

Vice Captain Alessandro Morris says the squad is rejuvenated.

“We’re excited about this tournament and preparations have gone so far. There is a buzz back in Cayman Cricket which is causing us to go there and perform very well.”

Just weeks into the start of Cayman’s domestic T20 season, Morris says the added in-game play has improved the national team’s overall preparation.

“A lot of the teams are stronger now we are getting better turnouts for the games and stuff right now. I think it’s good preparation, good quality T20 cricket and we are looking forward to this tournament.”

The 0-5 performance in Benoni saw local supporters criticized the program for it’s lack of success internationally, Morris says the team is ready to prove everyone wrong.

“We hope Cayman will support us know that will are going there to fight hard and play well and try to win for Cayman. We are just looking the cricket community and Cayman at large to support us.”

Sealy says as captain, he will lead by example.

“Whenever I put on the national colors, it’s a sense of pride and I want to go there and do the best for my country.”

It’s another hill to climb for a team looking to gain respect both on and off the field.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Cayman’s tour of Argentina:

T20 Schedule

2/26: CAY vs ARG

2/28: CAY vs BER

3/1: CAY vs ARG

3/3: CAY vs BER

50-over schedule

3/4: CAY vs BER

3/5: CAY vs ARG

