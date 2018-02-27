RCIPS getting into the community

Police are taking the fight against crime into the communities, deploying more resources to reach out to people on the ground.
Today the RCIPS launched their new community policing plan which will increase the visibility and accessibility of police officers around the islands.
The R.C.I.P.S launched its community policing plan Monday, which will see 27 officers deployed into communities across cayman. It’s aimed at strengthening their relationship with the public.
“This is about officers making it their purpose to go and speak to people, to identify what the issues are, more importantly to let them know who they are and their responsibilities,” said Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Superintendent, Robert Graham.
“Under the new initiative, the officers will be patrolling 14 beat areas,12 in Grand Cayman and two in the sister islands.
“So it brings to bear, both mobile and local foot patrol, peddle cycles and everything else to address the issues of making sure we are visable, we’re in the beets as often as we can,” said Mr. Graham
The initiative not only has the mandate of gaining trust from residents but getting to know residents under their protection and what’s important to them.
“And the whole purpose of this is to find local issues of local concerns that mean the most to that community, so we are looking to reduce crime and disorder and we’re also looking at the fear of crime,” said Mr. Graham.
Heading up the initiative is Superintendent Robert Graham, together with Road Traffic Unit’s Acting Chief Inspector, Everton Spence. Mr Graham is optimistic about the results.
COMMUNITY POLICING DEPARTMENT
CONTACT DETAILS
General Phone: 949-4222, x3005, x3055 during business hours
Emails to Sergeants, with a copy to the Inspector, will be responded to within 24 hours.
(Should a response be needed more quickly, the Inspector can be reached on his mobile phone.)
|
Officer Name & Rank
|
Sectors & Beats
|
Beat Description
|INSP. COURTNEY MYLES
PS 53 DAVIS SCOTT
|OI/C
EAST END & NORTH SIDE
|916-3545
|PC KIRCHMAN
|1
|East End
|PC SHEPHERD
|1
|East End
|PC CHER Y
|2
|North Side
|PD DEWAR
|2
|North Side
|
|PS 311 POMPEY
|SUPERVISOR SECTOR (2)
BODDEN TOWN
|PC ARTWELL
|3
|Bodden Town
|PC GARCIA
|4
|Lower Valley
|PC MATTHEWS
|5
|Spotts Newlands
|
PS BOGLE
|
SUPERVISOR SECTOR (3)
GEORGE TOWN
|
|PC DONALDSON
|6
|Prospect
|PC GENERAL
|7
|South Sound
|PC ROBINSON
|7
|South Sound
|PC MORGAN
|8
|George Town Central
|PC PEART
|8
|George Town Central
|PC DEVINE
|8
|George Town Central
|A/C ALEXANDER
|8
|Waterfront
|A/C O’CONNOR
|8
|Waterfront
|A/C HENRY
|8
|Waterfront
|A/C MURCHINSON
|8
|Waterfront
|PS LAING
|SUPERVISOR
SECTOR (4)
WEST BAY
|
|
Beats
|PC KERN
|9
|Seven Mile Beach South
|PC BULGIN
|10
|Seven Mile Beach North
|PC MYLES
|11
|NW Point
|PC FRANKLIN
|12
|Morgan’s Harbour
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.