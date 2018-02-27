Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

RCIPS getting into the community

February 26, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
3 Min Read

Police are taking the fight against crime into the communities, deploying more resources to reach out to people on the ground.
Today the RCIPS launched their new community policing plan which will increase the visibility and accessibility of police officers around the islands.

The R.C.I.P.S launched its community policing plan Monday, which will see 27 officers deployed into communities across cayman. It’s aimed at strengthening their relationship with the public.

“This is about officers making it their purpose to go and speak to people, to identify what the issues are, more importantly to let them know who they are and their responsibilities,” said Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Superintendent, Robert Graham.

“Under the new initiative, the officers will be patrolling 14 beat areas,12 in Grand Cayman and two in the sister islands.

“So it brings to bear, both mobile and local foot patrol, peddle cycles and everything else to address the issues of making sure we are visable, we’re in the beets as often as we can,” said Mr. Graham

The initiative not only has the mandate of gaining trust from residents but getting to know residents under their protection and what’s important to them.

“And the whole purpose of this is to find local issues of local concerns that mean the most to that community, so we are looking to reduce crime and disorder and we’re also looking at the fear of crime,” said Mr. Graham.

Heading up the initiative is Superintendent Robert Graham, together with Road Traffic Unit’s Acting Chief Inspector, Everton Spence. Mr Graham is optimistic about the results.

COMMUNITY POLICING DEPARTMENT

CONTACT DETAILS

General Phone: 949-4222, x3005, x3055 during business hours

Emails to Sergeants, with a copy to the Inspector, will be responded to within 24 hours.

(Should a response be needed more quickly, the Inspector can be reached on his mobile phone.)

 

Officer Name & Rank

 

  

Sectors & Beats

  

Beat Description
INSP. COURTNEY MYLES

Courtney.Myles@rcips.ky

 

PS 53 DAVIS SCOTT

Davis.Scott@rcips.ky

 

 OI/C

 

EAST END & NORTH SIDE

 916-3545

 
     
PC KIRCHMAN 1 East End
PC SHEPHERD 1 East End
PC CHER Y 2 North Side
PD DEWAR 2 North Side
   

 

  
PS 311 POMPEY

Cornelius.Pompey@rcips.ky

 

 SUPERVISOR SECTOR  (2)

BODDEN TOWN

  
     
PC ARTWELL 3 Bodden Town
PC GARCIA 4 Lower Valley
PC MATTHEWS 5 Spotts Newlands
     
 

PS BOGLE

Kevin.Bogle@rcips.ky

 

  

SUPERVISOR SECTOR (3)

GEORGE TOWN

  

 
     
PC DONALDSON 6 Prospect
PC  GENERAL 7 South Sound
PC ROBINSON 7 South Sound
PC MORGAN 8 George Town Central
PC PEART 8 George Town Central
PC DEVINE 8 George Town Central
     
A/C  ALEXANDER 8 Waterfront
A/C O’CONNOR 8 Waterfront
A/C HENRY 8 Waterfront
A/C MURCHINSON 8 Waterfront
     
PS LAING

Leslie.Laing-Hall@rcips.ky

 

 SUPERVISOR

SECTOR  (4)

WEST BAY

  
 

 

  

Beats

  
PC KERN 9 Seven Mile Beach South
PC BULGIN 10 Seven Mile Beach North
PC MYLES 11 NW Point
PC FRANKLIN 12 Morgan’s Harbour

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: