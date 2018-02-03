Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Recruitment agency backs Premier’s full employment push

February 2, 2018
Joe Avary
The CEO of one recruitment agency told Cayman 27 he can understand the perceptions fueling rhetoric like what we heard from Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin Thursday at the Fidelity CEO conference.

“We will also look again at the role of employment agencies, and their negative impact on the employment of Caymanians,” said Mr. McLaughlin in his opening remarks.

Steve McIntosh of CML/Nova Recruitment said his firm has an overall 70% placement rate for Caymanians. For permanent positions, he said the figure is 80%.

Mr. McIntosh told Cayman 27 he is wholeheartedly behind the premier’s push for full employment, and said his firm is working to advance opportunities for Caymanians through recruitment and training.

“We genuinely do the best we can to place Caymanians in every single job,” said Mr. McIntosh. “The remaining jobs that we haven’t been successful placing Caymanians tend to be highly specialized roles were a company genuinely can’t, isn’t able to find enough people in the local market, and that is something that we think could be addressed through education and training.”

Mr. McIntosh told Cayman 27 he supports a regulatory framework for recruiting firms that would level the playing field for local and international competitors, and indicated his willingness to work with government to achieve it.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

