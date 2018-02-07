Red Sail pledges $45k in new 3-year partnership with Special Olympics

The Red Sail Group has committed to a 3-year corporate sponsorship with the Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) pledging $45,000 over the next three years.

SOCI Board Member Toni Johnson says the association is volunteer-driven, and sponsorship agreements with companies such as Red Sail are vital. “This sponsorship allows us to run our programmes on a day-to-day basis, and to prepare our athletes for local and regional competitions throughout the year. Buses need to be coordinated in order to get them to training sessions and equipment must be purchased.”

The Red Sail Group first became a SOCI corporate partner in 2015, contributing to the annual operating budget. There are 120 active athletes enrolled in the Special Olympics programme competing in track and field, aquatics, bocce, basketball, football, stand-up paddle-boarding and golf. The Special Olympics World Games takes place in Abu Dhabi March 2019.

“The Red Sail Group of companies is very proud to be able to partner with the Special Olympics Cayman Islands, and it is our privilege to work with such a great organization, its caring board members, volunteers and athletes,” said Red Sail Sports Operations

Manager Rod McDowall.

