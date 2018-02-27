Report: 1 in 5 beach accesses in 7MB corridor marked and unobstructed

Seven Mile Beach is by far the Cayman Islands’ most famous beach. This strip of sea, sand, and sun is a magnet for tourists and locals alike, and it is well represented in the 1174 page beach access report released earlier this month.

Coming in at a hefty 240 pages, the section of the 2017 beach access report dedicated to Seven Mile Beach accounts for about a fifth of the document.

From the northern edge of the Wharf Restaurant in George Town to Cemetery beach in West Bay, some 76 beach accesses are chronicled in the Seven Mile Beach corridor.

The report lists just 13 of these access paths as public rights of way – also known as ‘PROWS’, clear of obstructions and marked with signage. These are outnumbered almost two to one by PROWS that are either unmarked or blocked. There are 25 of those listed in the report.

For unregistered access paths, marked in green in the report, 27 are listed in the Seven Mile Beach corridor, and only one is listed as being partially blocked by a sea grape tree.

Eight other rights of way are registered private within the seven-mile corridor.

Last week Cayman 27 met with Alice Mae Coe, chair of the Concerned Citizens Group, who says the full beach access report should be required reading for anyone who values their rights of access to the waterways.

“We want to encourage everyone to stand up for your rights, read that report, and understand that we, concerned citizens, are not against development, not against specific developers, but it is whomever trods on the rights of the people of this island who welcome them, and share our little paradise with them,” said Ms. Coe.

While the full beach access report is just about 50 pages shy of matching Tolstoy’s classic novel War and Peace.

It’s full of pictures, which not only makes it a quicker read, but can help visually illustrate where these beach accesses are for your reference.

The full report can be accessed here.

