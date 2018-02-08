Report: Stephens won’t be deported; Cabinet denies it has reviewed matter

A local media report published Wednesday (7 February) claims Cabinet decided a former track coach convicted of exchanging illicit photos with a teenage girl will not be deported, as sentenced by a judge.

The Office of the Premier, however, says the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands has not yet considered the Court’s recommendation for the deportation of Ato Mobido Stephens, despite the media reports.

Mr. Stephens remains on island.

A judge’s sentence for deportation is only a suggestion, according to the Office of the Premier press statement. Only Cabinet and the Governor’s Office have the power to order someone be deported.

Cayman 27 reached out late Wednesday (7 February) to the Governor’s Office seeking clarification whether it has considered the matter.

Mr. Stephens originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos, which were exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. He was found not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency.

He was released in late 2017 on conditional release.

