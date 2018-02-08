Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime News

Report: Stephens won’t be deported; Cabinet denies it has reviewed matter

February 7, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A local media report published Wednesday (7 February) claims Cabinet decided a former track coach convicted of exchanging illicit photos with a teenage girl will not be deported, as sentenced by a judge. 

The Office of the Premier, however, says the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands has not yet considered the Court’s recommendation for the deportation of Ato Mobido Stephens, despite the media reports. 

Mr. Stephens remains on island. 

A judge’s sentence for deportation is only a suggestion, according to the Office of the Premier press statement. Only Cabinet and the Governor’s Office have the power to order someone be deported. 

Cayman 27 reached out late Wednesday (7 February) to the Governor’s Office seeking clarification whether it has considered the matter. 

Mr. Stephens originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos, which were exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. He was found not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency. 

He was released in late 2017 on conditional release

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: