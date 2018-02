Here are this week’s average fuel prices per imperial gallon, as released by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office.

The five least expensive places for you to fill up are:

Refuel……………. $4.09 / $4.26 (87 /90 Octane E10 ethanol blend)

Peanuts……………$4.24

4 Winds…………..$4.26

Eastern Ave……..$4.32

Savannah…………$4.32

