Road to ICC World Twenty20: Cayman gets 5-wicket victory in Argentina

February 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s national men’s cricket team got off to a strong start Monday 26th February with a 5-wicket victory again Argentina in their first game of the ICC Americas T20 sub-regional qualifying series. Man of the match Troy Taylor claimed 3 wickets while surrendering just 14 runs in four overs. Argentina finished all out for 88. Captain Ramon Sealy, who smacked 28 runs including 3 fours and 1 six says it was a total team effort.

“It was a good performance by our team today, it’s always nice to get our first game out of the way, especially when we win. We had a good bowling performance from Kevin Bazil and Troy Taylor who both picked up three wickets, and Conroy Wright who had two wickets.”

Sealy adds although the team still has improvements to make before their second T20 match of the tour against Bermuda Wednesday 28th February, the batting was strong (91/5) in the chase.

“I had 28, Darren Cato had 24, Omar Willis had 17 and Chad (Haupsfliech) hit for 13, it was a good team performance, good intensity from the fellas.”

The top two teams in the T20 draw will advance to the next round of the ICC’s World T20 qualification rounds. Cayman will also play two 50-over matches in Argentina following T20 play starting 4th March. The ICC World T20 Championships begins 24 October – 15 November 2020 in Australia.

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

