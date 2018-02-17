Rough seas keep fishermen out of the water

Forecasters today advised small craft to exercise caution over the open water, a warning that has been given several times in recent months. Fishermen say the weather has not been friendly to their industry.

“Since December we have been very very much affected because since December we haven’t been able to make one trip,” said Lucy Wood from Gold Eagle Ltd.

Gold Eagle fishing companies’ Lucy Wood says rough seas and inclement weather are hurting the company’s bottom line.

“We will never recover from this loss and this is just a loss, we can only stand on our feet again and maybe in the next term we might be able so start with a better foot,” said Mrs. Wood.

A two-week trip costs her about a-thousand dollars in fuel alone.

“We have two boats, we have sometimes nine guys here sitting down eating and they have families they have to send money home, they have not been able to send any money home,” said Mrs. Wood.

Her Captain, Elias Zunia came from Honduras to provide for his family, but hasn’t been able to make much money. He doesn’t see that changing soon.

“5 to 6 days is bad weather, if the weather continues like this, it’s probably until march when we can go out to see,” said Mr. Zunia.

“Maybe Thursday, we still have waves 12 to 13 ft, we can’t send our guys out with that, that jeopardizes their life and jeopardize profit and no guarantee anything,” said Mrs. Wood.

Down at the George Town fish market, fisherman Hilary Henriquez says the rough weather is impacting the market.

well its affecting us a lot cause without fish there is no business for us

but he and his collegues manage to get by and keep the sales coming in.

“Yeah we go out 12 mile bank and still getting some local fish like terabits and ocean yellow tale and such and still got the market going on,” said Mr. Henriquez.

As for the future all they can do is wait for conditions to calm down and the fish start coming in.

“Just hoping that the weather settle down and everything come like before so we can get some more nice and fresh product,” said Mr. Henriquez.

Just how rough have the seas been? By our calculations, The National Weather Service has issued a small craft warning or advised small craft to use caution in 30 of the 47 days so far in 2018.

