Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Scientists raise concerns that genetically bred mosquitoes could introduce new resistant infections in people

February 9, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Florida Key physicians from the Mosquito Board Control have a new concern when it comes to the annoying and familiar insect, mosquitoes.

They have turned to Cayman Islands Ministry of Health to further investigate. Genetically altered mosquitoes were created in hopes of protecting people from diseases carried by the insects like Zika, those insects were soaked in antibiotics, said the doctors.

But is there now a potential long-term effect of people developing antibiotic-resistant infections.

“If these mosquitoes have resistant bacteria, publications have been done showing insects passing bacteria demonstrate that the mosquito has no reason not to pass these resistant bacteria and if they do they may actually be causing illness in humans,” said physician Dr. Norris.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board district will meet 20 February 2018 to discuss the possible effects of these mosquitoes.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: