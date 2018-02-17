Seven Mile Beach leads real estate prices on upward path

Real estate prices are on the rise, and one real estate broker says the state of the market is generally healthy, but not all sectors of the market move at the same pace.

Coldwell Banker’s JC Calhoun told Cayman 27 that Seven Mile Beach is leading the way as the market heats up.

He said sales activity along the Seven Mile Beach corridor started picking up in late 2015, through 2016, and continuing into 2017. He told Cayman 27 that increased activity has translated to a rise in prices.

“What you have to have is more activity before you have rising prices, because you have to have more demand,” said Mr. Calhoun.

He told Cayman 27 demand in the Seven Mile Beach corridor has created what, for years after the recession was a rarity: multiple-bid situations.

“What eventually happens is that drives the price is up and as the prices go up, more sellers have come out of the woodwork and say well, if I can get that much, I’m actually a seller instead of a holder like they were during the recession,” said Mr. Calhoun.

As the Seven Mile Beach market heats up, he said other tiers of the market follow behind in waves.

“Beach land prices are starting, we’re starting to see that move up, upwards, pre-recession numbers, and then you’ve got inland properties which are now starting to move, just starting to move,” said Mr. Calhoun.

In his year end Market Report, Mr. Calhoun was critical of private sector appraisers being ‘all over the map.’ He said appraisals that rely too heavily on historical data may serve to keep locals off of the property ladder.

“If the valuation is low, they’re not going to be able to buy in the first place because the bank is not going to loan them the money they need to make the difference between the valuation amount, and what they’re actually paying, so it keeps them out of the marketplace completely,” said Mr. Calhoun.

He said on the commercial side, there could be deals to be had in George Town.

“Infrastructure really has to be looked at and once that happens, you’ll see more people willing,” he explained. “You can’t force somebody to go down there, we’re going to have to want to go down, and until they wanna go down there you just not going to get the new guys were building the new buildings and trying to revitalize George Town.”

Mr. Calhoun told Cayman 27 he’s typically the kind of guy who prefers to let the market regulate itself. That said, he indicated there are a couple ideas floating around out there that deal with possible stimulation to the local market.

First, a tried and true tactic, a change in stamp duty rates on purchases under a $500,000 CI from the current rate of 7.5% down to 5%. He told Cayman 27 that percentage adjustment alone could save a buyer up to $12,000 on a purchase.

Another idea bouncing around would be to increase the level of purchase for first time Caymanian homebuyers and prorate the stamp duty on a sliding scale.

