“She will always be in our hearts,” colleague remembers Altameka Price

The man who survived Thursday’s (15 February) fatal car crash in East End remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, a community continues to grieve the loss of 28-year-old Altameka Price, who died when their car hit a tree on Farm Road.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales visited Morritt’s Resort, where she worked, and met with colleagues still shocked and saddened by the loss.

Outside Morritt’s Resort black bows are symbols of grief shared by staff like Marlene Platt.

“Who could have known? We weren’t expecting this,” Ms. Platt said. “When I was leaving Wednesday (14 February), she said Ms. Marlene, see you on Friday. And we hugged and we laughed and we sing together. We do everything together. We share together because that’s who we are and that’s what we do here. And Altameka, we love you and miss you.”

Ms. Price and her husband were involved in a single-car crash early Thursday (15 February) morning, the day after Valentine’s Day.

“Even the last day I saw her on Wednesday, I handed her a chocolate on Wednesday and the chocolate has ‘To and From’ and she was so excited about it. She wrote on it, ‘to husband from wife.’ She adores her son so much. I can’t begin to imagine what he’s going through right now.”

Ms. Price started working at the resort’s front desk in March of last year.

“Altameka was of quiet disposition,” Ms. Platt said. “Very calm person. I have never seen her and she’s not wearing a smile on her face.”

Her passing has rocked the entire community.

“Altameka to us is not a coworker,” Ms. Platt said. “To some she’s a friend but to us she’s family.

“And I just wanna say we miss her. We love her so much. We’re so heartbroken. It’s like we’re coming to work and we’re coming hoping to see this person and they’re not there and it’s really tearing us apart.”

So they’re doing what they can to keep her in their hearts.

“She’s family,” Ms. Platt said. “And if you have family, you want to keep them cherished.

“We’ve lost her here. But her memory lives on forever with us. She will always be in our hearts, always be in our hearts.”

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

