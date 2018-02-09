We set sail with legendary angler Jimmy Houston as he wrapped up a four-day expedition on the Caribbean Sea. How did he fare in Cayman’s waters? Let’s take a look!
Sounds of the Sea: Jimmy Houston vs The Caribbean
February 8, 2018
1 Min Read
