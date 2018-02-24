Stamping out diabetes with a free health screening

Those of you looking for a check-up got a chance Saturday (17 February) thanks to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The club screened a few dozen people for free, taking particular interest in those with a family history of diabetes. Their aim was to make sure they’re healthy as can be.

Practitioners gave vision screenings as well as blood tests and they had a nutritionist on site.

“The people that come in here really get educated on diabetes — what is diabetes, how can they prevent getting diabetes and, if they do get it, what are the measures they should take to control it,” Lions Club of Tropical Gardens member Jasmine Minott said.

Ms. Minott said anyone who was screened and found to have diabetes was referred to a doctor.

