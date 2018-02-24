Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Stamping out diabetes with a free health screening

February 23, 2018
Kevin Morales
Those of you looking for a check-up got a chance Saturday (17 February) thanks to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The club screened a few dozen people for free, taking particular interest in those with a family history of diabetes. Their aim was to make sure they’re healthy as can be.

Practitioners gave vision screenings as well as blood tests and they had a nutritionist on site.

“The people that come in here really get educated on diabetes — what is diabetes, how can they prevent getting diabetes and, if they do get it, what are the measures they should take to control it,” Lions Club of Tropical Gardens member Jasmine Minott said.

Ms. Minott said anyone who was screened and found to have diabetes was referred to a doctor.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

