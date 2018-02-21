STEM offers new career paths for Cayman’s kids

Students at Layman E. Scott High School in Cayman Brac got a lesson on the significance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths or STEM career paths in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Officials from Cayman Enterprise City spoke to the students about the opportunities STEM offers, as well as, the varied and exciting paths it opens to Cayman’s youth not only to explore their potential but to diversify their talents.

“Being involved in science and technology can mean great success personally and financially but it also means putting Cayman at the center of a technological revolution so if they went into those kinds of areas they could really change the world all from her and be these great global world changers,” said Marketing specialist Amy Howard.

Cayman Enterprise City said it hopes to take these discussions with more students in Cayman’s schools.

