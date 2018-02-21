Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

STEM offers new career paths for Cayman’s kids

February 20, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Students at Layman E. Scott High School in Cayman Brac got a lesson on the significance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths or STEM career paths in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Officials from Cayman Enterprise City spoke to the students about the opportunities STEM offers, as well as, the varied and exciting paths it opens to Cayman’s youth not only to explore their potential but to diversify their talents.

“Being involved in science and technology can mean great success personally and financially but it also means putting Cayman at the center of a technological revolution so if they went into those kinds of areas they could really change the world all from her and be these great global world changers,” said Marketing specialist Amy Howard.

Cayman Enterprise City said it hopes to take these discussions with more students in Cayman’s schools.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: