Super Bowl Sunday scores, both fans and business register wins

February 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Super Bowl Sunday parties scored big for several businesses around the island yesterday (4 February.)
Hundreds of sports fans clamoured at various establishments around cayman to watch the Eagles and the Patriots square off for the Lombardi trophy.
Cayman 27 checked out several of the Super Bowl Sunday parties and the crowds were out having fun. Karoo bartender Chris Collins said he was pleased with the turn-out, while over at Lone Star fans were busy getting their game face on for the big final.

“This is one of the only times we get all fans together to watch one game of football. It’s loud, it’s busy. Everyone is here to support a game as opposed to a team. Unless you are a Patriots fan or an Eagles fan, obviously one of us wants to see a winner here today (4 February.) But everyone here about having a great time,” said Mr. Collins.
Eagles fan Mark Rose said he was happy to be here to watch the big game.

“I have been coming to Cayman for years, spent many times at the Lone Star. It’s always a good time and what better way to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl today (4 February,)” said Mr. Rose.

The Eagles did go on to win the trophy.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

