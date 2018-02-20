Swimmer Embury-Brown saves the day with iguana removal at CIASA Nationals

There were many highlights from the 2018 National Amateur Swimming Championships 15th-18th February. None made it’s way around social media faster than the heroics of 13-year-old Raya Embury-Brown. The meet came to a screeching halt Sunday when a large iguana made an unexpected appearance onto the pool deck. That’s when Embury-Brown went into action.

“It was the end of my race, and I heard the guy on the speaker say there was an iguana in the pool, so I went over to help.”

Embury-Brown says once the reptile made it’s way into the pool, she acted quickly.

“One of my friends had it by the tail, so I told her the tail could come off. She got scared and let it go, so I grabbed it and put it over the fence.”

Once removed, the crowd roared in appreciation for her efforts. When Cayman 27 spoke with Embury-Brown, she was humbled by the praise she had received.

“The meet was stopped and people were kind of scared, so I just wanted to help out.”

The 13-year-old goes onto say she is a compassionate animal lover who hopes her actions can help dispel myths about iguanas.

“I used to catch small animals all the time as a kid. I love animals, I have two dogs, I just love helping them out. Iguanas are like any other animal, people are so scared of them but they can’t do much harm.”

Raya Embury-Brown: the hero Cayman needed.

