Swimming: 20 records fall at CIASA’s National Championships

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) National Championships 15th-18th February saw 20 amateur swimming records broken. Leading the way was Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Jillian Crooks with 5 new national and 1 CIASA record for girls ages 11-12. Crooks’ new time in the 100 fly was broken later in the meet by Stingray Swim Club’s Allyson Belfonte (1:09.94). Crooks returned the favor later on by breaking Belfonte’s new record in the 200 IM (2:39.97) with a time of 2:34:32. Afterwards, Crooks said there was still room for improvement.

“I started a little too fast in the fly. I thought that was not gonna come back, but I actually did. I didn’t die on the first part. I’m actually glad about that.”

Not far behind was CBAC’s Sabine Ellison, breaking 5 records for girls 13-14. Ellison set highs in the 200 meter breaststroke for both the age group and CIASA senior national record books (2:44.38). The 14-year old also set highs in the 50 breaststroke (36.41 CIASA record), 100 breaststroke (1:17.18 CIASA record), and 200 IM (2:27.97 CIASA record). Ellison said she enjoyed the new challenges.

“I was pretty pleased with my performance today, especially because I don’t usually swim freestyle events. It was fun to get in and swim something I don’t usually swim.”

A youngster on the rise was CBAC’s Lila Higgo, breaking CIASA records in the 50 meter (39.77) and 100 meter breast stroke (1:25.41). The latter time stood untouched since 2004.

“I was really motivated to get the record that was standing for a really long time in the 100 meter breast stroke. I also wanted to get a personal best in the 50 freestyle” said Higgo.

Leading the way for boys swimmers was Stingray’s Jake Alberga setting 4 new records for boys ages 11-12. Alberga set highs in the 100 meter (1:16.57, CIASA and national) and 200 meter breaststroke (2:42.20, CIASA and national).

Cayman’s amateur swimmers are seemingly headed for another impressive performance in the regions biggest competition at the CARIFTA Championships 4th March in Jamaica.

Here is a look at every swimming record that was broken at the 2018 CIASA National Championship:

Girls (15 records)

200 Breaststroke: J. CROOKS (CBAC) 3:03.09(F) 15/2/18: 11-12 NATIONAL

RECORD

50M Free: J CROOKS (CBAC) 30.93 (F) 15/2/18: 11-12 National SCM Record

200 Breaststroke: S. ELLISON (CBAC) 2:44.38(F) 15/2/18: 13-14

AND SENIOR CIASA RECORD

100 Fly: A. BELFONTE (SSC) 1:09.94(F) 15/2/18: 11-12 CIASA & NATIONAL

RECORD

200 Freestyle: J. CROOKS (CBAC) 2:17.99(F) 16/2/18: 11-12 NATIONAL

RECORD

50 Fly: J. CROOKS (CBAC) 30.93(F), 16/2/18: 11-12 CIASA & NATIONAL

RECORD

200 Individual Medley: J. CROOKS (CBAC) 2:34.32(F) 17/2/18: 11-12

NATIONAL RECORD

200 Individual Medley: S. ELLISON (CBAC) 2:27.97(F) 17/2/18: 13-14 CIASA

RECORD

50 Breast: L. HIGGO (CBAC) 39.77(P) 17/2/18: 9-10 CIASA RECORD

50 Breast: S. ELLISON (CBAC) 36.41(F) 17/2/18: 13-14 CIASA RECORD

100 Breast: L. HIGGO (CBAC) 1:25.41(F) 18/2/18: 9-10 CIASA RECORD

100 Breast: S. ELLISON (CBAC) 1:17.18(F) 18/2/18 – 13-14 CIASA

RECORD

Boys (5 records)

200 Breaststroke: J. ALBERGA (SSC) 2:42.20(F) 15/2/18: 11-12 CIASA &

NATIONAL RECORD

50 Breaststroke: S. BONATI (CBAC) 34.65(F) 17/2/18: 11-12 CIASA

RECORD

100 Breaststroke: J ALBERGA (SSC) 1:16.57(F) 18/2/18: 11-12 CIASA &

NATIONAL RECORD

