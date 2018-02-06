Taxi Driver appears in court for visiting doctor’s death

Taxi driver Roy Clivey Tamasa made his initial court appearance today (February 5) on charges of causing the death of Jamaican national, Dr Vary Jones-Leslie. Mr Tamasa age 72 of Bodden Town appeared in traffic court on two charges; causing death by reckless driving and causing death by dangerous driving. The charges stem from a July 18th incident near Andy’s Rent-A-Car at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Mr Tamasa was driving his Silver Toyota Hiace van when he struck Dr Vary Jones-Leslie. He was formally charged on January 12th. He is set to reappear in court on March 19th.

