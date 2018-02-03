Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Teaching through play — CCMI launches Reefs Go Live

February 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
Science and art came together Saturday (27 January) at the National Gallery, where Cayman’s future leaders learned about our underwater environment.

The Reefs Go Live event was inspired by the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s Year of the Reef campaign. The interactive event aimed to connect participants with researchers as they study coral reefs.

“We’re all very keen to ensure that our young people — the future — are equipped with this ocean literacy to ensure that we have a sustainable future going forward,” National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart said. 

CCMI has several events planned for 2018 to highlight reef research and health.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

