Teaching through play — CCMI launches Reefs Go Live

Science and art came together Saturday (27 January) at the National Gallery, where Cayman’s future leaders learned about our underwater environment.

The Reefs Go Live event was inspired by the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s Year of the Reef campaign. The interactive event aimed to connect participants with researchers as they study coral reefs.

“We’re all very keen to ensure that our young people — the future — are equipped with this ocean literacy to ensure that we have a sustainable future going forward,” National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart said.

CCMI has several events planned for 2018 to highlight reef research and health.

